7 Players That Will Not Be Returning to The Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City will now look to turn the page after their massive Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs are now in off-season mode and the first thing up will be free agency in March. The Chiefs have a lot of key free agents on both sides of the ball. They will need to look at what players help the team next season and what players they need to bring in next season to improve.
The Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill. On the offense side, they will need to start with the offensive line. That was the biggest problem last season; if they do not address it, they will have the same result as last season.
The Chiefs have already made some changes to their team and started to look forward to free agency.
The team opted not to re-sign wide receiver Montrell Washington. Cornerbacks Nic Jones, and Steven Nelson. They also moved on from linebackers Swayze Bozeman and Cole Christiansen, tight end Anthony Firsker, and running back Keaontay Ingram. All players were from the Chiefs practice squad.
The Chiefs will look to get massively better in the off season. Yes, the Chiefs want to make moves but they can be restricted because of the money they do not have. They will need to move on from some players and try to restructure some contracts, to have a chance to improve the team overall.
Mahomes if he wants his team to get better will have to restructure his contract. All signs point that he will give himself and his teammates a better chance to win Championships.
"At the top of the stack is the, whose retirement would create both a giant hole in the starting lineup but $17.3 million in cap space," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports."Not far beneath Item A is the contract of Patrick Mahomes. Now that he’s getting deeper into his ultra-long-term half-billion-dollar deal, the cap numbers are going up. For 2025, it moves to $66.258 million."
Next month is going to be interesting for the Chiefs. We will find out a little bit about what direction the Chiefs will be going towards this offseason. They do not need to get everything in free agency, they can also address their problems in the 2025 NFL Draft.
