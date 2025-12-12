Final Injury Report Leaves Chiefs Without Key Starters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second time this season, an important Chiefs player will miss a game for personal reasons.

The Chiefs on Friday ruled out Hollywood Brown, who’s tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions. The wide receiver missed Wednesday’s practice, returned for limited action on Thursday and was absent again Friday.

Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons missed four games earlier this season while away from the team and tending to a personal family matter. He returned after the bye week but then landed on injured reserve two weeks ago following wrist surgery.

Brown, a seventh-year player out of Oklahoma, has played in every game this season. He’s third on the team in both receptions (42) and receiving yards (494).

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) makes a touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Also on Friday’s injury report, the Chiefs again ruled out starting right guard Trey Smith (ankle) and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps, knee). Mike Caliendo and Jaylon Moore are expected to again replace those players at their respective positions. Wanya Morris (knee) is believed to be a longer-term injury.

And rookie Esa Pole is expected to make his first NFL start, at left tackle.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) leaves the field after warm ups before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Smith made every effort to play against the Chargers on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). The Pro Bowl guard was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, limited on Thursday and then did not participate Friday.

“Just not ready to go,” Reid said. “He worked through and pushed himself, but I don't think he's quite there.”

Also Friday, the Chiefs listed Trent McDuffie (knee) as questionable. The All-Pro cornerback sustained a hyperextended knee in the first quarter of last week’s game and didn’t return. He practiced in full all week, however.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chargers update

Los Angeles could be down three significant players for Sunday’s game. Starting strong safety Elijah Molden (hamstring) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) were listed as doubtful. Return specialist Derius Davis (ankle) is out. None of the three practice all week.

Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert (broken left hand) and one of his favorite targets, wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot), did not have injury designations on Friday’s report and will play. Both players were limited at practice all week.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The player to watch, though, is Herbert’s other target, Quentin Johnston. The wide receiver, who had 79 yards and two touchdowns on five catches in the Chargers’ Week 1 win over Kansas City, popped up on Friday’s report with a groin injury.

Limited on Friday, Johnston is officially questionable for the game.

