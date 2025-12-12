Final Injury Report Leaves Chiefs Without Key Starters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second time this season, an important Chiefs player will miss a game for personal reasons.
The Chiefs on Friday ruled out Hollywood Brown, who’s tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions. The wide receiver missed Wednesday’s practice, returned for limited action on Thursday and was absent again Friday.
Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons missed four games earlier this season while away from the team and tending to a personal family matter. He returned after the bye week but then landed on injured reserve two weeks ago following wrist surgery.
Brown, a seventh-year player out of Oklahoma, has played in every game this season. He’s third on the team in both receptions (42) and receiving yards (494).
Also on Friday’s injury report, the Chiefs again ruled out starting right guard Trey Smith (ankle) and starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps, knee). Mike Caliendo and Jaylon Moore are expected to again replace those players at their respective positions. Wanya Morris (knee) is believed to be a longer-term injury.
And rookie Esa Pole is expected to make his first NFL start, at left tackle.
Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Smith made every effort to play against the Chargers on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). The Pro Bowl guard was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice, limited on Thursday and then did not participate Friday.
“Just not ready to go,” Reid said. “He worked through and pushed himself, but I don't think he's quite there.”
Also Friday, the Chiefs listed Trent McDuffie (knee) as questionable. The All-Pro cornerback sustained a hyperextended knee in the first quarter of last week’s game and didn’t return. He practiced in full all week, however.
Chargers update
Los Angeles could be down three significant players for Sunday’s game. Starting strong safety Elijah Molden (hamstring) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (ankle) were listed as doubtful. Return specialist Derius Davis (ankle) is out. None of the three practice all week.
Meanwhile, quarterback Justin Herbert (broken left hand) and one of his favorite targets, wide receiver Ladd McConkey (foot), did not have injury designations on Friday’s report and will play. Both players were limited at practice all week.
The player to watch, though, is Herbert’s other target, Quentin Johnston. The wide receiver, who had 79 yards and two touchdowns on five catches in the Chargers’ Week 1 win over Kansas City, popped up on Friday’s report with a groin injury.
Limited on Friday, Johnston is officially questionable for the game.
