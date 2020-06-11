Arrowhead Report
Andy Reid's Story About Blow Pops and a $100 Bill

Joshua Brisco

What do Blow Pops and a $100 bill have to do with racism? Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has the answer.

In his first meeting with the media since the murder of George Floyd that has sparked weeks of protests and conversations about racial injustices and police brutality, Reid spoke about racial issues and support for his players and organization for the majority of his 25-minute press conference on Wednesday.

At one point in the presser, Reid trailed off to tell a story about how he's used Blow Pops to talk to children about judgment and the value of seeing people beyond the surface.

"I used to do this thing with Blow Pops when I talked to kids and tried to educate," Reid began. "This is from when I was young and up through today. I take four Blow Pops, pick three kids and say we’re going to have a bubble gum blowing contest. Within one of those Blow Pops, I take the wrapper off and put a $100 bill under the wrapper. Not one time in the 50 to 100 times I’ve given this talk has anyone picked the wrapper that was messed up, that looks like it’s been messed with, because people judge by what’s on the outside, what they see instead of getting in and enjoying what’s inside."

Reid then explained his message from the story and how it specifically applies to the conversations being had across America.

"So, let’s get away from judging," Reid said. "This goes for everybody. We’re talking about racial issues. Let’s get in and see what’s inside people, and when you do, you’re going to see beauty. There are some beautiful, beautiful people out there that we’re putting walls up against and we don’t have an opportunity to be here on Earth very long. I’m taking advantage of every person I’m going to meet. I’m going to take advantage of that person and try to look at them for the good. If they prove opposite, then I’ll go that way with it. But, I’m going to give people an opportunity."

