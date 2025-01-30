Are Fans Boycotting NFL Games Because of Kansas City Bias?
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills last Sunday in the AFC Championship in another thriller between these two teams. The Chiefs came out on top at the very end by making more critical plays in the final minutes of the matchup.
The Chiefs are now heading to their third straight Super Bowl and looking to be the first team to win three straight Championship in NFL history.
This season has not been the same run that we have seen from the Chiefs in the past. The Chiefs this season have won a lot of games by one score or less. This is a formula that is not ideal but when you come out on top it shows how well your team is coached and that shows what teams are championship teams or not.
On the opposite side of that are NFL fans who think the league is rigged and are letting the Chiefs benefit from it. And it was a hot topic after the AFC Championship game. You saw it all over social media on Sunday Night. One even went as far as starting a petition to boycott the NFL and the Super Bowl because of the Chiefs.
Boycotting NFL games, especially the upcoming Super Bowl can be costly for the National Football League. If the fans are not happy with the product on the field that can cause problems with the league.
Fans are not happy because of some critical calls that went the Chiefs way in their victory on Sunday. Throughout the season many fans also believed that the NFL refs were calling the games that the Chiefs were playing differently, though this is of course a ridiculous premise.
If the boycott goes through with many fans, the NFL can face more backlash than they are already in from these playoffs.
The Chiefs will now look to hold up another Super Bowl Trophy. This time in New Orleans against a familiar opponent. If the Chiefs can pull it off in two weeks, it will be the first time ever we see a team win three rings in a row in National Football team.
If the Chiefs can win it all again in two weeks, all the noise will be silent about the NFL refs and the league being in their favor.