Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Embraces Playing Villain Role In Dynasty Run
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. After their victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship last Sunday, the team is now going to their third straight Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will look to be the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. Something that we have never seen in the National Football League.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
Many fans do not like the matchup between both of these teams in the Super Bowl because they have recently seen it. And many fans are not liking the Chiefs in the big game once again.
But Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is embracing being the villain once again like he was last season. It is not a new position to be in for Kelce and the Chiefs. And they are enjoying every single moment of it.
"I love it. I love it," Kelce said of being a villain on the "New Heights" podcast. "At one point in time, it wasn't that. … I was the 'do you feel bad for 'em guys.' … I'm enjoying doing this with the guys together. The guys that we have in there because it just makes us even more of a family.
You just circle the wagons. … People are saying whatever they want. You just band together and it makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have."
The Chiefs will now look to hold up another Super Bowl Trophy. This time in New Orleans against a familiar opponent. If the Chiefs can pull it off in two weeks, it will be the first time ever we see a team win three rings in a row in the National Football team.