BREAKING: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Fined for Taunting Bills
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. After their victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship last Sunday, the team is now going to their third straight Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will look to be the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. Something that we have never seen in the National Football League.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
Just a week before the Super Bowl, Kelce made headlines for the wrong reasons. On Saturday Kelce was fined for taunting Bills safety Damar Hamlin after quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored a touchdown in the AFC Championship game.
"Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was not penalized for starting a fracas in the end zone in the first half of the AFC Championship Game. The NFL has fined Kelce, though," said Charean Williams of NBC Sports. "Kelce will lose $11,255 for taunting."
"After Patrick Mahomes’ 1-yard touchdown run on the first play after the two-minute warning, Kelce began jawing at Bills safeties Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips responded with a head-butt of Kelce."
"Phillips was penalized 15 yards and fined $6,722 for unnecessary roughness (illegal use of the helmet)."
"The only other fine in the AFC Championship Game was $11,255 lost by Bills linebacker Matt Milano for a facemask. He was penalized for the foul on Kareem Hunt at the end of a 6-yard reception in the fourth quarter."
Although Kelce made headlines on Saturday, it will not be a distraction for him or the rest of his team. Chiefs will be looking to win another Super Bowl. It can be Kelce's last game in his Hall of Fame career.
Kelce will look to have another big game in the Super Bowl to help Mahomes and his team bring another trophy to Kansas City.