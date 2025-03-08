BREAKING: Chiefs Re-Signing Wide Receiver
A year ago, Kansas City signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown with high hopes that the veteran wide receiver would deliver for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
Now, after shoulder surgery cost Brown most of his only season in Kansas City, the Chiefs are betting on his potential and giving him another opportunity. Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport said Saturday that Brown and the Chiefs have agreed on another one-year contract worth up to $11 million that will keep him off the free-agent market.
Brown, 27, originally signed with Kansas City as an unrestricted free agent. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the deal included $6.5 million at signing and included several incentives.
Unfortunately, Brown didn’t get a chance to earn most of those incentives. In the preseason opener against the Jaguars, he sustained a sternoclavicular injury on the Chiefs’ first drive. The setback cost him the rest of the preseason and the regular-season opener against Baltimore. Doctors initially thought he had a chance to return by Week 3 but tests revealed the bone wasn’t healing properly.
He underwent successful shoulder surgery Sept. 16 and the Chiefs placed him on reserve/designated for return. Brown made his official Chiefs debut in the 27-19 win over Houston in Week 16, posting 45 yards on five receptions. He also played four days later in the Chiefs’ Christmas Day win at Pittsburgh, posting four catches for 46 yards.
After resting with most of the Chiefs’ starters in the season finale at Denver, Brown played in all three playoff games. He caught five postseason passes for 50 yards and no touchdowns, including a pair of catches in the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.
Originally the Ravens’ first-round selection (25th overall) in the 2019 draft, Brown played his first three seasons in Baltimore. His best NFL season came in a Ravens uniform, when he posted his only 1,000-yard season in 2021 with 91 catches, 1,008 yards and six touchdowns.
Shortly after that season, the Ravens traded Brown to Arizona during the first night of the 2022 draft. Stunning many, but not Brown, the Cardinals gave up a first-round selection to acquire Brown. Baltimore, which had just drafted Kyle Hamilton at No. 14, used the 23rd-overall choice acquired for Brown to trade back. The Ravens used that selection, obtained from Buffalo, to draft center Tyler Linderbaum.
Brown played 26 of a possible 34 games over his two years (2022-23) in Arizona, posting 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven TDs.
