Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Announces Successful Surgery on Shoulder
Monday was a rough day on the injury front for the Kansas City Chiefs, as it was reported that running back Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken fibula in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The night got capped off with a piece of good news, though, regarding wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.
Per a post on his official X account on Monday night, Brown is out of surgery and everything went well.
"Surgery was a success ✅⏰," the tweet read.
It's been a rough past several weeks for Brown leading up to his surgery. In Kansas City's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he suffered a sternoclavicular injury on the first drive of the contest. That led to him missing the start of the regular season, but many expected him to be available for Week 2 or Week 3. That all got spoiled when the Chiefs had to place him on injured reserve once it was revealed that his bone wasn't healing properly, prompting Monday's surgery.
Once the news broke that he wouldn't be joining his teammates soon, Brown took to social media to send a message to Chiefs fans:
Disappointed , frustrated, and Sad was the first wave of emotions once I realized I would need surgery but that only lasted a day or so because Of my Faith in God. knowing that this to shall pass , no matter the great opportunity I had in front of me. It’s not over and that’s not the path God wanted for me and I’m perfectly fine with that now .
I feel it’s my duty to let everyone know out there no matter if things are going good or not going the way you want it to, never wary from your faith but to lean and trust into God no matter the situation…With that being said let’s enjoy some great football !!
Let’s go Chiefs!! See yall Soon
It's not all great for Brown, as Adam Schefter of ESPN reported late last week that he's "not expected back any sooner than mid-January." With that said, successful surgery is always a plus and it puts the Chiefs' prized free agent pickup on the road to recovery. Now, he can focus on getting healthy and pushing for a potential return in early 2025 if all goes as planned.