BREAKING: NFL Referees Association Insulted By Conspiracies Stating They Favor Chiefs
It is arguable that no invention has changed the course of human history with greater effect than the internet. The internet has allowed people from various places, backgrounds, and statuses to be able to broadcast their thoughts and opinions across a network once unreachable. And that is a good thing.
Being able to freely express thought is the foundation of my career and without the internet, many would not have the opportunities to freely say how they feel. But like everything, there is good and bad.
The good is that people can work together towards a common goal. The bad is that the goal may sometimes be ridiculous. There are a select few who are pushing a narrative that the referees are purposefully rigging games in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs.
It's outrageous. And that narrative has been perpetuated to a point that both NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green had to make public statements in support of referees after their names and reputations have been unfairly tarnished.
Do referees make bad calls? Yes. Do referees make mistakes? Yes. Are they robots? No. So people should give them the grace of being human.
There is no league-wide conspiracy. There can't be. It literally would not make sense. I hate to break it to people but no matter what happens on Sunday, the NFL has already won. They don't need a conspiracy to make money, they'll reshape the narrative of what happens no matter what to suit their interests. The only thing that could harm the company is if they get caught engaging in illegal match fixing.
Also, that's 17 crews of 138 referees in total. Add in all the NFL officials that would have to be involved and that's well over 200 people. Do you really think 200 people can keep their mouths shut? Money would have had to be exchanged to set up a conspiracy. Do you really think part-time employees are going to employ smart financial decisions across the board? No. They're going to be going on lavish vacations and driving sports cars.
The idea that a conspiracy is taking place is inconceivable and it's not worth losing the type of money the NFL would if they were revealed to have engaged in one. It's just innocent people having their names tarnished because a select few refuse to accept that perhaps their team is simply not that good.