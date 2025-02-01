How Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Continued to Make Analysts Look Foolish
In life, there are things that age like a fine wine. Flavors and smells that grow over time to become a product that can be appreciated in it's early youth as well as through the maturation process.
While that product may excite early, the maturity and consistency shown through years of improvement becomes something special as time goes on. That's Patrick Mahomes. Trading in statistical achievements for team accolades, Mahomes has defined what it means to be a well-rounded, team first quarterback in the 21st century.
There are also things that age like raw milk and that was people's opinions on Mahomes through the pre-draft process. I'll be the first to admit I did not have the vision to see what he could become but my thoughts did not have the same distain, the same vitriol as some of the talking heads commenting on the selection so long ago.
For better or for worse, the camera catches everything and a compilation was put together of certain arguments being said about Mahomes after the Chiefs and GM John Dorsey traded up to select him. Enjoy.
Keep in mind at this time, DeShaun Watson had just come off winning the National Championship and his image in 2017 was a lot different than his image is currently.
While we all have our own opinions of quarterbacks, their playstyles and their fits, two comments stood out that till today remain hard to wrap my head around. Will Cain calling Mahomes undisciplined, lacking fundamentals, immature makes no sense.
First off, where did he hear that and honestly, what made him come to that conclusion? It's literally impossible to be undisciplined and immature yet successful in an Air Raid offense. If you're undisciplined, you don't lead the country in several statistical passing categories. If you're immature, you don't lead a pass happy offense with no top NFL prospects in their starting lineup to averaging 43.6 points per game.
The second one was Stephen A. Smith saying Mahomes doesn't have the resume of Watson. He would be correct if he said Texas Tech did not have the season that Clemson had but Mahomes outplayed Watson in every passing category while not having any of the weapons Watson had. Watson was fantastic but let's not ignore the fact that his head coach Dabo Swinney is one of the best WR developers in the country and his main target Mike Williams was drafted three slots ahead of Mahomes while his dangerous slot threat Hunter Renfrow had a solid five year run with the Raiders.
Also during the 2016 season, Lamar Jackson outplayed Watson with less talent during Louisville's trip to Death Valley. Despite Clemson winning the game, Jackson was the far better quarterback, defeating Smith's argument about resume.
Looking back at my evaluation of Mahomes and what he became, it reformed how I look at quarterbacks. It's what happens. Some takes are hits, others are misses but to say inaccurate things about a man's charater and accomplishment is just unacceptable. For Mahomes, it's dirt off of his shoulders as he goes after his fourth Lombardi.