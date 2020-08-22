Breeland Speaks Working His Way Back and Better After Lost 2019 Season

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks has his eyes set on re-establishing his presence with the Chiefs’ defense this season after missing 2019 with a major knee injury.

Speaks never really had a chance to make a name for himself in the 2019 season, suffering an MCL sprain and meniscus tear during the Chiefs’ second preseason game. He underwent surgery before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

In a virtual press conference with the media, Speaks recently discussed his recovery and his motivation to return from the setback during a virtual press conference.

“This was actually my first major injury ever,” Speaks said. “I just learned a lot about myself. Of course, guys go through different things. It was just a constant deal of wanting to get back. It was my first time being hurt, so of course it hurt not being out there with the guys, not being in the locker room with them, and not being able to chop it up with everyone. That’s motivated me to want to work harder and get back.”

Speaks said he spent some of his recovery process with a trainer he worked with from the seventh grade until joining the college levels at Ole Miss. The Chiefs’ 2018 second-round draft pick said the workout routine included a lot of running, allowing him to cut his weight and rework his identity after being hit with a four-game suspension due to violation of the NFL’s substance policy while on the IR.

“It just changed up the mindset this offseason,” Speaks said. “[I] just went back to, I guess, what got me right in the beginning — or what I had been used to growing up, which I know works… It helped me a lot.”

Before his injury, Speaks had been adjusting from the outside linebacker position he played as a rookie to his natural spot at defensive end.

He showed promise during the switch that came with the arrival of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 scheme, recording three tackles and a sack in his two preseason games.

A year later, he’s working to re-establish himself at camp while fighting for a roster spot.

“I’m feeling pretty good out here,” Speaks said. “I’m just trying to get adjusted back into the game. I was away for about a year now, so I’m just trying to get reacclimated to all of the things. Get those small things down. I’m just trying to be a better player right now. I want to make sure everything is being done the right way.”

Speaks fits into the depth chart at defensive end, led by presumptive starters Frank Clark and Alex Okafor. He’ll have to compete with Tanoh Kpassagnon, Taco Charlton, Demone Harris, Tershawn Wharton and Tim Ward to make the final depth chart.

Spagnuolo said Speaks has some catching up to do on the field compared to other members of the room.

“The one thing, he was hurt last year, I would hesitate to say he’s really had three years in the system because we got him into training camp and then he got hurt,” Spagnuolo said. “So he had that background, but it’s really been a whole year you’ve got to be healthy at doing this. It’s one thing at learning in the meeting room on tape, listening to coaches — it’s another thing to go out and do it. He’s a little rusty but he’s not going to rust off.”

That’s the exact plan Speaks has in mind in hopes of making an impact on the Chiefs’ run it back tour.

“Right now, I just want to make sure I have the calls and stuff down,” Speaks said. “I want to make sure that I’m doing things. I just want to make sure that I’m a better football player. That’s just the urgency I have right now.”