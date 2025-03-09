Chiefs' Backup QB Carson Wentz Predicted to Land With AFC Foe
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off another good season in 2024. The Chiefs had plenty of success but did not finish the season as they would have liked to. The Chiefs were defeated in Super Bowl LIX by the Philadelphia Eagles in a dominating fashion.
The Chiefs got exposed in that game and if they want a different result next season they will have to make some move this offseason.
Now as the Chiefs are in the offseason mode, they will have to have a big offseason to improve their team from last season.
One move that the Chiefs are not likely to make is bringing back their backup quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz first season with the Chiefs was last season. Now Wentz can find himself on the market as many teams are looking fro quarterbacks.
Wentz can potentially be looking at competing for a starting job if he decides to go elsewhere this offseason.
National NFL Writer of The Athletic Mike Jones predicts that Wentz will land with a team from the AFC East. Jones thinks Wentz can land with the New York Jets.
"The Jets have Tyrod Taylor still under contract, but look for them to bring in another midlevel veteran for competition given that they seem unlikely to have a shot at drafting a top-flight quarterback. Wentz spent last season behind Patrick Mahomes and while not a franchise savior, he could compete for bridge duty," said Jones.
Wentz can have another chance of becoming a starting quarterback by going to the Jets. It will be a good place for his to go to. The Jets have a young roster that is full with talent. Wentz can come in and hold it down under center until the Jets find their next franchise quarterback.
"Though Wentz has started just nine games in the last three years and is clearly past his peak, the former No.2 overall pick would be a high-quality depth signing by New York, and he could also serve as the starter if needed," said Sports Writer Dhrya Sharma of The Sporting News.
"Carson Wentz isn't an exciting player, but the Super Bowl LII champion would be a nice addition to New York's quarterback room and could compete for the starting job in 2025."
