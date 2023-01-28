Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds, Predictions and Betting Picks for AFC Championship:

Sportsbooks list the Chiefs as slight favorites over the Bengals and our betting analysts makes their pick for the AFC Championship

The Chiefs are once again hosting the AFC Championship for a record fifth straight season as they host the Bengals on Sunday, in a rematch of last year’s Conference Title game. Last season, Joe Burrow and the Bengals won in Kansas City in overtime, 27-24.

For this year’s game, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were originally listed as favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the spread has bounced around all week, mainly due to Mahomes’ practice participation. Kansas City opened as a 1.5 point favorite, dropped to a 2.5 point home underdogs, but are now back to being listed as the favorites over Cincinnati with the spread sitting at Chiefs -1.5.

Here are the latest lines for the AFC Championship at DraftKings

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds:

Chiefs -1.5 (-110) | Bengals +1.5 (-110)

Over/Under 48: Over 48 (-110) | Under 48 (-110)

Moneyline: Chiefs -120 | Bengals +100

Bengals at Chiefs Pick: Under 48 points is Best Bet

Both squads have very impressive offenses with some of the NFL’s best playmakers on the roster. Clearly, quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best signal-callers in the league. Then there are the pass-catchers, Kansas City’s tight end Travis Kelce is making a case for being one of the all-time greats and the Bengals have a fantastic trio of receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd.

Kansas City has the No. 1 ranked offense in points per game, points per play and yards per play. The Bengals' defense, however, is the fifth-ranked defense in points per game, which could make the game total of 48 difficult to go over. In fact, just two of the Chiefs' nine home games went over the total while just three of the Bengals' away games hit the over. And in the three games Cincinnati was listed as an underdog, the game total failed to go over in each contest.

So despite the great production from the key playmakers on both teams, the best bet for the AFC Championship is Under 48 points at -110. Meaning bettors have to risk $110 to win back $100.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Record:

Though Andy Reid’s squad finished with an impressive 14-3 straight-up record, the Chiefs were flat-out bad at covering the spread. Their 6-11-1 against the spread record was the fourth worst in the NFL during the regular season. Meanwhile, the Bengals have been a strong bet for covering the number, with a record of 13-5 ATS.

In summary, it's a game of the top offense vs a top defense, it will be interesting to see how the Bengals' defense will hold against the high-powered offense of the Chiefs and the crowd at Arrowhead. Although the Chiefs have the home-field advantage, the Bengals have proven to be a tough opponent and should not be underestimated. The game could come down to a few key plays and turnovers, making it another must watch AFC Championship in Kansas City.

