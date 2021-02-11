GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Chiefs Name Travis Kelce 2020 Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the team's 2020 Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player. Kelce had a career-high 1,416 receiving yards in the 2020 regular season, making him the second-leading receiver among all NFL pass-catchers.
After yet another historic season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been named the Chiefs' Derrick Thomas Most Valuable Player for the 2020 season.

Kelce had a career-high 1,416 receiving yards in the 2020 regular season, setting a new NFL record for most receiving yards for a tight end in a single season and making him the second-leading receiver among all NFL pass-catchers in 2020. Kelce also had his second 100-catch season, racking up 105 receptions and setting a new franchise record for the Chiefs.

Kelce has previously discussed his lukewarm attitude towards individual accolades in a team game, as he clarified once again following the Chiefs' Week 16 victory where he locked up the single-season tight end receiving record.

"I really don’t get caught up in the personal accolades, I work my tail off to just try to be the best teammate and best player I can be for this organization on and off the field," Kelce said. "Getting recognized like that is awesome because my teammates, my coaches the people in this building are proud of me in that regard. Heck, it can make my family extremely happy. It can give them something they can talk smack to the person next to them. At the end of the day, there’s always more to accomplish in a team game."

Kelce also padded a record of his own in 2020, becoming the first tight end in NFL history to have five consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons. Last year, he became the first tight end in league history to have four consecutive 1,000+ yard seasons. Making the accomplishment even more outlandish: no other tight end in the history of the league has ever had five 1,000+ yard seasons over the course of their entire career. Kelce has done it five years in a row.

