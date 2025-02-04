Chiefs' WR DeAndre Hopkins Shares Inspiring Message
Earlier this morning, Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiever and established veteran took to social media to share an uplifting message, with the goal of motivating young children around the world to work at their dreams.
Hopkins highlighted his journey to Super Bowl LIX as an inspiration for all his younger fans.
"To all the kids out there living in small towns, in small houses, with single parents. To the kids who see violence, who see loss, who don't get the resources they deserve, but who still have big dreams," Hopkins stated on X (formerly Twitter). "Know that I was a kid in your exact shoes and this week I'm playing in the Super Bowl. Don't give up, work hard, keep believing. Where you start doesn't determine where you end up."
Back in 2019, ESPN's Mina Kimes wrote a cover story on Hopkins, narrowing in on the adversity and challenges that he had faced throughout his life growing up. His father had died in a car accident when he was only 5 months old. His mother, Sabrina Greenlee, was blinded when Hopkins was 10 years old.
Through all these obstacles, Hopkins shined on the field. Growing up in South Carolina, Hopkins made football his life. When tasked with the decision of which college to attend, he chose nearby Clemson. As a junior, he racked up over 1,400 receiving yards, which put him at 4th-most that year.
That following year, Hopkins was selected 27th overall by the Houston Texans, where he proved to be an immediate star in the making.
Now in his 12th year as a pro, Hopkins is finally living every young NFL fan's dream: to play in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are his 4th NFL team, but they've given him something that the other 3 couldn't: A chance to contend, a chance to be a winner on the biggest stage possible and under the brightest lights.
As he and the Chiefs prepare for their biggest game of the season, his journey stands as proof that hard work and perseverance can turn dreams into reality, no matter where you start from