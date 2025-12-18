The Kansas City Chiefs have become the National Football League's most popular team over the last few seasons. Earning countless appearances in the playoffs, their franchise quarterback winning MVP twice, and bringing home three Super Bowl championships in what seemed like the blink of an eye, this team has got the it factor.

Or had the it factor.

Throughout the Chiefs' 2025 campaign so far, many believed they would find their footing, but it quickly became known that this Chiefs team just wasn't good enough to compete in the playoffs. Losing countless one-score games and not seeing any consistency eliminated them from the playoffs with three games remaining.

The Truth They Must Face

Analyst Nick Wright, who is a long-time Chiefs fan, spoke on the Dan Patrick Show and filled in the blank to this question with something that every member of the franchise should bluntly know.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, second from right, stands on the sideline Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"The Chiefs missed the playoffs because __"

"They deserved to," Wright said. "Playing in three straight Super Bowls and playing in five of the last six and seven straight conference championship games, the more than extra season of football that they have played caught up to them to a degree. They were not great. In fact, they were awful."

"Patrick, for some reason, this year, was incredibly shaky on deep passes, which allowed the defense to constrict, and the progression of the young receivers did not happen the way I thought it would. They had no running game other than Patrick whatsoever, and they couldn't get a pass rush. And by the way, the special teams weren't that good. So, you add all that up, that's a bad team."

Saying the words Chiefs and bad team in the same sentence isn't one many could have predicted following their third straight Super Bowl appearance last season. However, time has caught up to them, and it shows in the number of injuries they accumulated offensively throughout the season.

Going into the offseason, if the front office wants to show they're still contenders for 2026, they need to be proactive when it comes to free agency. On top of that, there are clear needs they could add through the 2026 NFL Draft ; however, some prospect positions are deeper than others.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is still a way for Kansas City to finish with a winning record, but with Gardner Minshew manning the offense along with a beaten-down offensive line, things could get a little shaky on that pursuit.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).

Don't miss a second of the Internet’s best in-depth information. SIGN UP HERE NOW for our free newsletter to get info delivered daily!