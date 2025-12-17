Devin McCourty Reacts to Mahomes’ Injury, Chiefs Dynasty

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a weird spot at this point in the season, as they've officially been eliminated from the playoffs.

On top of that, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.

With Mahomes and the possibility of playing for a championship gone, the dynasty in Kansas City comes into serious question. While some may think the dynasty is alive and well, regardless of winning championships back to back, others believe that it might take a second for this franchise to hoist another Lombardi Trophy in the air.

Former three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty, who knows a thing or two about a dynasty, considering he played 13 years with the New England Patriots, spoke on Mahomes' injury timeline and when he thinks the Chiefs will be Super Bowl champions again.

McCourty's Thoughts

"I believe Patrick Mahomes will be back. I believe he'll win another Super Bowl. I think his next Super Bowl will be with some high school senior or junior who will then go to college. He'll come into the NFL and I think at some point, maybe his rookie year, maybe his second year, the Kansas City Chiefs, win another Super Bowl," McCourty told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"But I do think it'll take time because as he's healing, I think this team will start to go through some changes... "I don't think it's as easy as you just show up and you get it done in a year or two. So, I think it'll take four, five, six years to get back to kind of that spot where it's like we expect them to be in a Super Bowl. We expect him to win year in and year out."

It's likely that Travis Kelce is considering retirement following this season, and some other veterans, such as Chris Jones and even head coach Andy Reid, might not have a long leash left in the NFL, which means the Chiefs are going to need people to step up and step up sooner rather than later.

The good news about Mahomes' injury is that no other ligaments were injured in the ACL injury, which is a positive sign for Chiefs Kingdom. Whether or not Mahomes will be ready to begin 2026 remains up in the air, but regardless of whether he is or not, things need to change roster-wise on this Chiefs team.

