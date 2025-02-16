Did Chiefs' Previous Success Undercut Them in Super Bowl Loss? One Coach Thinks So
For the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, every year is a potential Super Bowl year.
That is a rare quality that few quarterbacks and teams have ever experienced. Mahomes has risen to the occasion time and time again, coming away with three Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl appearances in his first seven seasons as a starter.
But in the same way that building Super Bowl contenders out of every single team Mahomes is on is a blessing, it could also be considered a curse.
There is no team in the NFL that has felt pressure like the Chiefs over the years. Pressure to make history. Pressure to go back-to-back, and then back-to-back-to-back as Super Bowl champions. Pressure to not waste the Hall of Fame talent of Mahomes. Pressure not to waste one of the final years of head coach Andy Reid.
And in the Super Bowl LIX loss to the Eagles, it truly felt like that pressure got to the Chiefs for the first time. The Chiefs came out flat and without the ability to match the Eagles' fire and intensity. And the Chiefs never caught up, either.
Could the Chiefs' past success and the pressure that follows actually be a key reason the Chiefs may have lost to the Eagles? One Chiefs coach suggested it could be the case.
"Before the game, a Chiefs coach told me that media members had been asking him if going to Super Bowls ever got old. And he bluntly told me: "It does." There was legit Super Bowl fatigue from this Chiefs team. It was completely clear in the first half, when things escalated quickly," FOX Sports' Harry McKenna said.
"The harmless 10-0 hole wasn't so harmless after all. It turned into a 17-0 hole. And then — after another Mahomes interception — a 24-0 hole. That was Mahomes' deficit at halftime. He had just 33 passing yards at halftime, fifth-fewest ever in the first half of a Super Bowl."
Mahomes will almost positively get another shot at the Lombardi Trophy. But perhaps this loss to the Eagles is what the Chiefs needed to reset for future runs.
"Losing the Super Bowl just doesn’t feel good either way. I was proud of how my team fought this entire season with the expectations that we had on us," Mahomes said after the loss.
"But, we came up short, and so now it’s how you respond, and hopefully, that we can learn from this like we learned from the last loss that we had and try to continue to get even better because it’s gonna take a better football, especially for me to try to make a run at another Super Bowl.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.