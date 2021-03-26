GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins Lands with Baltimore Ravens

Following an up-and-down but highlight-filled three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins has a new team, landing with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Following an up-and-down but highlight-filled three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, wide receiver Sammy Watkins has a new team, landing with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Watkins will be on a one-year deal worth $6 million, with $5 million guaranteed.

Watkins' departure is the latest move in a quiet offseason for the Chiefs' wide receiver position. The Chiefs brought back Demarcus Robinson on a one-year deal on Thursday following various pursuits of other free agent pass-catchers who signed elsewhere.

In his three years in Kansas City, while dealing with injury issues that have plagued his career, Watkins caught 129 passes for 1,613 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season.

Ultimately, though, it will be "Playoff Sammy" that Chiefs fans remember for years to come. In 2019, Watkins caught 14 passes for 288 yards and this touchdown, punching the Chiefs' ticket to Super Bowl LIV.

Following a contract renegotiation that kept Watkins in Kansas City for 2020, Watkins met with the media and discussed how he felt about Kansas City and why he wanted to return for another year.

“Why wouldn’t I come back to one of the best organizations and best teams,” Watkins said. “We just won the Super Bowl. If you look at the team, we haven’t lost [many] players who were active last year. My job and focus were to come back and try to win another Super Bowl.”

Watkins said his one-year, incentive-laden deal was a key part of keeping the group together — a group that he says he found happiness and camaraderie within.

“This is my happy place, so why not take a smaller contract and come out here and play with the guys that I’ve been playing with," Watkins said. 

Now, Watkins moves on to another AFC contender where he will play alongside Lamar Jackson in hopes of taking the AFC's top spot away from the team he spent the last three years with.

The Chiefs will travel to Baltimore at some point in the 2021 NFL season.

Read More: Don't Panic, Do Worry About the Chiefs' Offseason So Far

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Chiefs Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins Lands with Baltimore Ravens

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cornell Powell (17) runs the ball past Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

How Cornell Powell Could Add Depth To the Chiefs' Receiving Corps

Michigan State defensive tackle Naquan Jones celebrates a tackles against Indiana during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Draft

Naquan Jones Would Be a Solid Late-Round Pick for the Chiefs

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) runs between Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32), defensive end Frank Clark (55) and free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Chiefs Love Swinging for the Fences, but Right Now, They Need to Get On Base

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (37) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Re-Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson to One-Year Deal

Jan 28, 2021; American offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (60) drills against American linebacker Riley Cole of South Alabama (44) during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

David Moore Could Be a Rewarding Offensive Line Project for the Chiefs

mock draft 7.0
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft 7.0

Sep 26, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety JaCoby Stevens (7) celebrates after a turnover against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

How LSU's JaCoby Stevens Could Fill Multiple Roles for the Chiefs