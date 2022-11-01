Skip to main content

Britt Reid Sentenced for DWI Crash After Guilty Plea

Britt Reid, a former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach and son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has been sentenced for his DWI crash that critically injured a child in 2021.

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a 2021 DWI crash that critically injured then-five-year-old Ariel Young. Reid plead guilty in September, which resulted in a lowering of his potential maximum sentence from seven years to four years.

Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, acknowledged that he had been drinking at the Chiefs' facilities before the crash occurred.

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star tweeted that Reid "addressed the court for several minutes."

“Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family," Reid said, per McDowell.

The Chiefs organization previously reached an agreement with Young's family, providing Young with "world-class medical care and long-term financial stability." Young suffered a traumatic brain injury in the crash, which the Chiefs' statement acknowledged would put Young on "a long road" to recovery.

Following Reid's guilty plea on September 12, Young's family protested the new maximum sentence of four years. The Young family's attorney, Tom Porto, expressed the family's frustration in a statement following the deal.

"The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a five-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others."

Porto previously issued a statement expressing the family's relief for the pending plea deal, before the new four-year maximum was settled.

"The five victims of this crime are relieved that the defendant has chosen to plead guilty and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowable by law."

The crash occurred on February 4, 2021, shortly before the Chiefs were scheduled to travel to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV.

