Former Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Enters Guilty Plea for 2021 Crash

Nineteen months since the accident that caused then-five-year-old Ariel Young to suffer a traumatic brain injury, a new development in the aftermath of it is taking place. Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant linebackers coach Britt Reid, who was charged with a DWI back in April of 2021 and whose contract the team allowed to expire without renewal after being placed on administrative leave, entered a guilty plea for felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury on Monday morning.

As a result of the plea, which is a deal for no more than four years in prison, Reid is now set to enter sentencing on Oct. 29 at 1:30 p.m. local CST. Below is a statement from Reid's attorney, J.R. Hobbs:

Britt Reid entered his plea of guilty this morning to the offense charged. Mr. Reid accepted responsibility for his actions. The Court accepted his plea of guilty and the plea agreement and ordered a sentencing report. Mr. Reid continues to be remorseful for his conduct and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all he has affected. He will be preparing for his sentencing which will occur later in the fall.

Young's family is not satisfied with the plea deal, as explained in a statement released through their family attorney:

"The five victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a five-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others." - Tom Porto, attorney for the victims.

Per The Kansas City Star, Reid admitted during the hearing that he was intoxicated during the accident. He also issued an apology:

I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn't mean to hurt anyone that night.

The Star's report adds that assistant Jackson County prosecutor Brady Twenter told Circuit Court Judge Charles H. McKenzie that "this plea offer is in the best interest of justice." Per Missouri law, McKenzie is allowed to sentence Reid to as little as 120 days in jail with five years of probation if he so chooses. Felicia Miller, the mother of Young, reiterated to McKenzie that the family is opposed to the plea deal.

Last week, Hobbs indicated that Reid intended to enter the guilty plea. At the time, it was also believed that Reid would likely avoid a criminal trial previously scheduled to start on Sept. 26 in Kansas City should he do so. On Tuesday, when the intend-to-plea news was released, a statement from Reid was issued through Hobbs emphasizing Reid's regret:

Britt Reid intends to enter his plea of guilty to the offense charged. He sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y. Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family. He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected.

KSHB 41 News in Kansas City obtained a statement from Young's family attorney following that announcement:

"The five victims of this crime are relieved that the defendant has chosen to plead guilty and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowable by law," Tom Porto, the attorney for the victims, said in the statement.

After being charged with the aforementioned Class D felony DWI, Reid initially pleaded not guilty back in June of 2021. Leading up to his plea, the maximum sentence for his circumstances was seven years. Reid, who has spent time in jail stemming from drug and weapons charges in the past, has a DUI on his record as well from his time in the state of Pennsylvania.

At the time of the accident, it was reported that Reid posted a blood alcohol concentration of .113 (well above the legal limit of .08) and was driving 84 miles per hour just under two seconds before hitting a disabled vehicle in the multi-car accident near Stadium Drive and I-435 in Kansas City. He admitted to local law enforcement at the time that he had two or three drinks and was also taking prescribed Adderall.

Young's family originally started a GoFundMe page that received donations to help with the young girl's medical expenses related to her injury and subsequent recovery. In November of 2021, it was announced that the Chiefs reached a confidential agreement with Young's family that ensures her medical and other related expenses will be taken care of for the rest of her life.