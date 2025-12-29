Reid Answers Mahomes, Kelce Questions as Season Nears End

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Patrick Mahomes is in Kansas City, working just as hard. He’s just working differently.

Andy Reid said Monday the quarterback has not only jumped into his rehabilitation, he’s completed everything on schedule, and is hitting all his goals.

“He's around, so he's in the building and working,” Reid said Monday afternoon, asked whether the quarterback has an opportunity to participate in meetings or practice. “Doing his rehab and spending a lot of hours doing it. He's really attacked that, and will continue to do that. So, he's around and sees the guys, but most of his time is being spent rehabbing.”

This week in Las Vegas

Rehabbing will likely prevent Mahomes from returning to the site of his last Super Bowl victory, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Chiefs conclude their 2025 season on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

“Probably not,” Reid said regarding the quarterback traveling. “Not this soon, no.”

Two weeks ago Monday, Mahomes underwent season ending surgery in Dallas to repair torn ACL and LCL injuries in his left knee. He started rehabilitation the day after that Dec. 15 procedure.

In his first public appearance since the injury, Mahomes didn’t look happy in his Arrowhead suite on Christmas night. The Chiefs sustained a 20-13 loss but fought Denver into the final seconds, Chris Oladokun unable to connect with Hollywood Brown on a game-tying touchdown. Mahomes was most likely experiencing physical pain, too.

ACL rehabilitations are regarded as one of the most painful and arduous battles among NFL players.

And watching Travis Kelce perhaps play his final game at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes had to feel terrible that he was unable to participate. He might feel even worse without being on the same field for what could be the tight end’s last career game, after Reid confirmed on Monday that Kelce would suit up this week against the Raiders.

Mahomes-Kelce combination owns three NFL records

Mahomes and Kelce have combined for 897 completions, 10,623 yards and 77 touchdowns, including postseason.

In the postseason, the Mahomes-Kelce tandem owns the passing triple crown, with three NFL records that might never be broken: 149 completions, 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Surely, Kelce will want to return to play at least another season with Mahomes, right?

“I haven't talked to him about that,” Kelce said after Thursday’s loss. “I feel like he's going to be the most competitive guy possible in his rehab to get back and hopefully get back by the start of the season. But, obviously, franchise quarterback, you want to be smart with everything like that.

“But he's going to compete his ass off in the offseason and everything. So, I haven't talked to him about any of that, man. I wish, obviously, this season wouldn't have happened the way it did with him going down.”

