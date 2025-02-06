How Eagles' Jalen Carter Plans to Attempt to Stop Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Philadelphia Eagles' defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been a force on the defensive side of the ball. In just his second season, Carter was already named as an AP Second Team All-Pro, with a Pro Bowl selection to go along with it.
On Super Bowl Opening Night, Carter was asked how he planned to stop Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes:
"One thing is to sack him," Carter remarked jokingly.
It's true, they to stopping Patrick Mahomes will be to get him on the ground. However, this is all easier said than done. Mahomes is more elusive than the average fan may think. Mahomes has averaged 29.1 rushing yards per game over the course of his postseason career, notching 581 career yards on the ground.
Carter believes that the Eagles' defensive line will be the unit to watch heading into the game. The defensive front is going to prove as the major factor in controlling the flow of the match.
“If we do that or get him off his game, I think we’re going to have a good game,” Carter continued to say.
Carter and the rest of the Eagles' defense have faith in their defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio. Carter thinks that the game plan that Fangio has set up for Kansas City's offense hits all the notes, and is exactly what it needs to be.
“I’m very confident. Coach Vic got us here and I’m pretty sure he’s going to finish us off right,” Carter said.
The Eagles' defensive line have been a scary sight to see all season. With their success so far, they will be the toughest challenge that the Chiefs' offensive line so far. They've done so much to get to where they are now, but this is the game that matters.
I'm sure that Carter's dream is to sack a QB like Mahomes in the Super Bowl, but I'm also equally sure that Mahomes won't go down without a fight. This will be a brawl like no other, and both Carter and Mahomes will have to bring their best self onto that field on Sunday.
The question is: who wants it more?