Chiefs’ Contract Architect Created Work of Art in Kelce’s Contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sean McVay has a nice coaching tree across the NFL. In Kansas City, Brett Veach is pruning the branches in his own vineyard.

Chris Shea could be the next to leave the Arrowhead nest. Kansas City’s assistant general manager added a few significant lines to his resume this month:

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the second quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Created $43.56 million in salary cap room by restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ contract, allowing Chiefs to sign Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.

Reworked final year of Drue Tranquill’s deal to retain important defensive starter, quietly one of team’s most important moves.

Avoided potentially awkward situation by uniquely crafting what could be Travis Kelce’s final NFL contract.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelce's contract was masterpiece

The last line is fascinating because, reading between the tweets last weekend, Kelce and his camp didn’t appear to be happy with the Chiefs’ initial contract offer. The Chiefs reportedly gave Kelce $12 million guaranteed in a deal that includes an additional $3 million in incentives. Across the league, that seemed exorbitant for the tight end’s Age 37 season, despite his Hall of Fame credentials and strong 2025 season.

Most observers thought Kelce on the open market would get only $7-10 million. But led by Shea, the Chiefs found a path to both appease Kelce and protect the team. Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer provided details on Sunday night.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to Breer, Kelce’s guaranteed $12 million consists of $3 million base pay, a $3 million bonus for reporting to St. Joseph, Mo., training camp, and $6 million for simply appearing on the roster during the season – the 90-man roster, not the active gameday roster.

“He doesn’t have to be active to get them,” Breer wrote Sunday.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where Shea proved his grit

Here’s where Shea showed his worth to the Chiefs. Kelce’s deal scatters the cap hits over three years (2026-28), capitalizing on both the NFL’s 50-percent rule and June 1 flexibility to create even more cap room for the franchise.

“Kelce, as such, has a $4,896,667 hit for 2026, and dead-money hits of $3,551,667 for 2027 and 2028,” Breer explained. “The Chiefs have a long-standing policy of not doing void years, and the above two rules allow them to sidestep that (using a tactic the Eagles have over the years).”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's 1-year, $12 million deal.



• $3 million base.

• $9 million in roster bonuses.

• 50% rule/post-June 1 used to spread cap out.

• $3 million in play-time/playoff incentives.



Full details on a complex, unique deal here ⤵️⤵️⤵️https://t.co/dcIOEuchji — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2026

Shea even found a way to keep precedent within his own front office. Breer said Kelce has minimum salaries engineered into 2027 and 2028 years with this important detail: A $40 million payout due June 8, 2027. Assuming this fall is Kelce’s final NFL season, the Chiefs would have to release him between June 1-7 that summer. That would trigger a dead-cap hit spread out over two years.

Plus, the $3 million in incentives are easily earned this year, creating a win-win situation should Kelce help Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs return to the playoffs. A series of bonuses will hit Kelce’s bank account should he help the team to the postseason and return to the Super Bowl, and do it while playing 60, 70 or 80 percent of offensive snaps.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Robert Tonyan (85) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“The contract basically paves the way to retirement for Kelce,” Breer concluded. “If that’s the path, after Kelce’s 14th season, the Chiefs would then quietly release him after June 1. If it’s not, then they’d obviously renegotiate well before then.”