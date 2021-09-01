Who's In, Who's Out: Chiefs Practice Squad Tracker

September 1, 2021
Who's In, Who's Out: Kansas City Chiefs Practice Squad Tracker

The Kansas City Chiefs are assembling their practice squad for the 2021 season. Here's what we know so far.
After cutting down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs can now turn their attention to building their 16-player practice squad, with expanded rules continuing from the 2020 season.

Of the 16 practice squad spots, up to six of the players can be veterans with no limitations on their accrued seasons at the NFL level. Up to four players with no more than two seasons of experience can be added as well, with the remaining spots staying reserved for rookies or players with fewer than nine games of regular-season experience.

Players reportedly joining the Chiefs' practice squad

Waived Chiefs headed elsewhere

  • The Indianapolis Colts claimed defensive back BoPete Keyes.
  • The New York Jets claimed defensive end Tim Ward.
  • Running back Darwin Thompson is joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad "rather than returning to the Chiefs," per McDowell.

Other players of interest

  • The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed wide receiver Tyron Johnson, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Johnson could have been an interesting target for the Chiefs.
  • The Green Bay Packers are re-signing wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to their practice squad, per Pelissero.

This story is being updated.

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele (6) hands off to running back Derrick Gore (40) during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
