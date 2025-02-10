Kansas City Chiefs 2025 Mock Draft 2.0: Post-Super Bowl LIX
The pursuit of a historic three-peat falls short for the Kansas City Chiefs after their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, [insert score]. While the franchise failed to secure a historic feat, their run as the team to beat in the NFL has been incredible and that is unlikely to end with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the front office structure and coaching staff intact.
However, change is on the horizon this offseason as the Chiefs will look a lot different come 2025. Much of their defensive line are free agents along with star right guard Trey Smith, who could garner the most annual money at his position in league history. There is also the future of Travis Kelce and a wide receiver room that will need a fast lift outside of rookie Xavier Worthy.
Let’s dive into a brand-new mock draft and analyze some potential prospects for Kansas City following Super Bowl LIX.
Round 1, No. 31/32: Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
For my money, this is the best wide receiver in the NFL Draft but realistically he is not going to be drafted ahead of Tetairoa McMillan. This is likely the range he is selected for and the Chiefs would be a perfect fit. If Kelce retires, this could be Mahomes new security blanket. Egbuka’s hands, run-after-catch skills, and route running ability make him a perfect fit with Reid and Kansas City.
Round 2, No. 63/64: Purdue iOL Marcus Mbow
With Smith’s future in Kansas City uncertain, there could be a sizable hole at right guard. Adding depth will be crucial in free agency but competition will be important here. Mbow impressed at the Senior Bowl with his interior versatility but must learn to play with more control in pass sets. However, his range and ability to climb seamlessly to the second level make him an intriguing Day Two prospect.
Round 3, No. 66: Texas iDL Alfred Collins
The Chiefs may have a new-look defensive line next season with the exception of their rookie contractees and Chris Jones. This unit will need a true nose tackle or a massive interior defensive lineman to guard gaps and squeeze rush lanes for opposing ball carriers. Collins fits the bill with his length, size, power at the point of attack, and impressive short-area quickness to fill gaps and make plays in the backfield.
Round 3, No. 96: California CB Nohl Williams
The Chiefs have been terrific with finding young cornerbacks in the draft and turning them into impact starters early. Williams would be a great fit in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, using his size and physicality at the line of scrimmage to create disruption and timing issues for opposing teams. There may be a transition period for Williams but some of his concerns with consistency in technique seem coachable.
Round 5, No. 133: Clemson TE Jake Briningstool
No one can replace Kelce’s consistency and production but whether or not he retires or not, finding his successor is important. This is a great draft if a team needs a tight end. Briningstool has quality pass-catching skills that made him a reliable target in the Tigers offense for the last couple of seasons. This would be an adequate addition and one the Chiefs could reap the benefits from.
Round 7, No. 256: Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter
There are traits that the Chiefs value in their running backs: vision, pass protection and balance. Hunter displayed those during his time at Auburn and was a key factor in the Tigers upset win over Texas A&M late in the season. With Kareem Hunt a free agent, adding another RB to set up a committee in the backfield would keep the development aspect of the roster going.
