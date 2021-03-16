GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Kansas City Chiefs Release Running Back Damien Williams

The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran running back and Super Bowl LIV star Damien Williams ahead of the 2021 NFL season in a move that will create over $2 million in salary cap space.
This move comes shortly after the Chiefs signed fellow running back Darrel Williams earlier Tuesday, locking up Darrel alongside first-round draft pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the Chiefs' backfield.

Nate Taylor of The Athletic tweeted that Wiliams was "stunned" to learn the Chiefs were releasing him and that he was preparing to return to the Chiefs in 2021.

Damien opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and to spend time with his mother, who had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer. After opting out ahead of the Chiefs' Run It Back campaign, Williams discussed his choice in an interview with SiriusXM.

"I'm dealing with a family matter," Williams said. "My mom was just diagnosed with cancer, and it's stage four. There was no other... that was my decision. With everything that was going on, she was the only one there for me. I never had the opportunity to have my dad there, so my mom is my rock, my everything. During a hard time like this, I think I should be next to her every step."

The Chiefs went into the 2021 season with Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams, later adding veteran running back Le'Veon Bell into the fold as well.

Damien Williams was set to have a $2.7 million salary cap hit in 2021 and will carry a dead-cap number of $533,334 according to Over The Cap. The move frees up $2.175 million in cap space for the 2021 Chiefs.

Williams' career highlight would stand up to most players' best moments throughout NFL history, as he took a handoff for a 38-yard touchdown run, sealing the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship.

Williams finished the Super Bowl with 17 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown as well as four catches for 29 yards and another touchdown. He recorded 10 touchdowns over five playoff games with Kansas City, making himself a key member of the drought-ending Chiefs team that hoisted a Lombardi.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) carries the ball to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
