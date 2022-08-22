Skip to main content

Kansas City Chiefs Roster Cutdown Tracker

In accordance with the league's Tuesday afternoon deadline, the Chiefs are cutting their roster down.

All NFL teams were given a Tuesday, Aug. 23 deadline to cut their rosters down from 85 to 80 players. The Kansas City Chiefs' time to beat was 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday to trim their 85-man group down by five, and they've reportedly started that process early.

Per Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, Kansas City is waiving cornerback Brandin Dandridge, defensive back Nasir Greer and offensive lineman David Steinmetz.

Dandridge and Steinmetz played late in Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Commanders and Greer did not play defense.

The Chiefs' defensive back group appears largely determined, even with a recent injury to cornerback Rashad Fenton. Alongside Fenton, rookie Trent McDuffie and third-year corner L'Jarius Sneed project to be KC's top three corners, with rookies Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson next up. On Monday, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo made sure to mention Watson (a rookie seventh-round pick) alongside Williams (a rookie fourth-rounder) as major parts of the cornerback rotation.

The Chiefs will now have until 3 p.m. CT on Tuesday to cut their roster down by two more.

 The club squares off against the visiting Green Bay Packers on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, then the hard work arrives for general manager Brett Veach and the rest of his front office. All 32 clubs have until next Tuesday, Aug. 30, to get their rosters down from 80 players to 53 players. Some of those who don't make Kansas City's final 53 could end up back on the practice squad, as the team is permitted to carry up to 16 players on it. Time will tell which training camp and preseason standouts end up making it through the final cut and into the regular season. 

