Kansas City Chiefs Sign First Members of 2021 Draft Class

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed their first members of the 2021 draft class, reportedly agreeing to terms with second-round pick Nick Bolton and sixth-round pick Trey Smith.

Both reported by Aaron Wilson on Twitter, Bolton and Smith have each agreed to final terms on their rookie deals.

According to Wilson, Bolton's contract is worth $5.834 million with a $1.602 million signing bonus and Smith's deal is worth $3.809 million with a $130,704 signing bonus.

These deals both align with the NFL's rookie wage scale, but are both noteworthy as the Chiefs' first 2021 draftees officially under contract. It's also worth noting as a potentially impactful long-term number to keep in mind. In 2021, linebacker Anthony Hitchens will carry a $10.6 million salary cap hit. In 2022, Hitchens' hit will be $12.7 million unless he's released (freeing up $8.5 million of cap space) or restructured. Those numbers highlight the value of Bolton's sub-$6 million deal which stretches out over four years.

Similarly, compare Smith's deal with the 2021 cap hits of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif ($4.75 million), Andrew Wylie ($2.1 million) or even Kyle Long ($1.1 million). Smith's four-year, $3.8 million deal would be a steal if he performs well enough to stay on the roster, not even mentioning Joe Thuney's long-term deal worth an average of $16 million per year.

Rookies provide a tremendous value to NFL rosters if they can play well enough to earn a spot on the field. Specifically for the selections of Bolton and Smith, the long-term financial advantages seemed to be a major part of their acquisition in the first place.