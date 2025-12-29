Deliberating Whether the Chiefs Should Trade 2026 First-Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs desperately need to do some soul-searching this offseason. Yes, they lost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL. It's difficult for any team to overcome the loss of their starter under center, let alone the absence of a two-time MVP and three-time champion.



However, the Chiefs were on the verge of elimination from playoff contention even with Mahomes available. When he went down, Kansas City was 6-7, staring down a three-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter. Maybe Mahomes could have won that game and gotten this team into the playoffs. But it was hardly a guarantee. This season showed that the support system around him is simply not good enough.



Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Should the Chiefs trade their first-round pick?



A silver lining of the Kansas City Chiefs' miserable 2025 season is that they'll have favorable draft position to try to rebuild this roster around Mahomes. If the standings hold, Kansas City will have the ninth pick in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Adding a top-nine prospect to this team could transform them into a title contender once again. And if General Manager Brett Veach can hit on several rookies, it could mean the start of a new dynastic run.



The Chiefs have holes up and down the depth chart — outside of quarterback, of course. In their range, several elite talents at different positions should still be on the board, allowing KC to approach the draft with a best-player-available mentality instead of shoehorning a fit pick. There's another option Veach could take in the first round, though: trading.



Well, that went well for the Chiefs draft pick. pic.twitter.com/Pr8rFFS9yg — Conner Christopherson (@Conner_DKC) December 28, 2025

Since he became the Chiefs' GM in 2017, he's yet to trade down with a first-round pick. He has traded away three No. 1 selections: 2018's for Patrick Mahomes in the previous draft, 2019's for Frank Clark, and 2021's for Orlando Brown Jr. With a roster built to win immediately, KC might prefer to use this premium asset to add an established talent.



And there could be several difference makers looking for greener pastures this offseason, such as the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby. Crosby won't likely be made available in the division, but there will be others like him. Taking a look at the class, some standouts could make an immediate impact for the Chiefs at 10, such as Heisman finalist Jeremiyah Love. But KC would be wise to explore other options, like adding a proven star if they can or trading down for additional capital.

