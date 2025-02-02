Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Sends Strange Message to Eagles
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are set for a Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be an interesting game between two teams stacked with talent on both sides of the ball.
For the Chiefs, it is an opportunity to three-peat. No other team in NFL history has won three straight Super Bowls. However, with one win, Kansas City can change that and rewrite the championship record books.
That being said, with the game just over a week away, Kelce spoke out with a very strange message to the Eagles.
During a segment on his brother, Jason Kelce's late night show, Kelce sent a message to Philadelphia fans. It was not a message that anyone expected to hear from him.
"Go Birds, baby!" Travis said. "I'm a Jason Kelce fanatic, dude. I love that guy, man. I still got all of the Gang Green from your guys' Super Bowls and your run in Philly. I still got some Philly pride, man. I'm wishing the best for those guys, but … you know, its … go Birds."
Quickly, Jason Kelce responded to his brother's message.
"There is absolutely no chance you mean that," he said.
More than likely, it was just Kelce trolling his brother and Eagles fans all at the same time. Winning a third straight Super Bowl has been everyting for Kelce throughout the 2024 season.
Now, he has a chance to help power his team to glory. No one will forget this era of Chiefs' dominance, but a three-peat would make them even more difficult to best in the future. There is a legitimate chance that no team will ever three-peat again in this generation.
That is just how big this game is for Kansas City.
Hopefully, Patrick Mahomes and Kelce have one more magical performance in them. The Chiefs' defense will also need to step up in a big way to slow down Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.
The stage has been set for Kansas City to face off against Philadelphia. It should be an entertaining game, but the hope is that the Chiefs can make a few more winning plays and pull off history.