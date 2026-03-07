The Kansas City Chiefs' nine-year run of winning the AFC West was snapped this past season, as the Denver Broncos dethroned the Chiefs. Kansas City went 6-11 en route to missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

The path to reclaiming the division title next season is already narrow, but the future of the AFC West is becoming more challenging for the three-time Super Bowl champions.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes will be coming off a torn ACL, and the front office has already orchestrated several monumental moves, which included trading two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a haul of picks.

While Kansas City's roster is under reconstruction, other teams in the division are making moves that are beneficial towards their short- and long-term aspirations. Here are a couple of tidbits of news within the AFC West that should concern the Chiefs for next season and beyond.

Raiders Land Two First-Round Picks for Maxx Crosby

Sep 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks for an open receiver while being pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Las Vegas and Crosby are officially filing for divorce, as the Raiders are trading the 28-year-old pass rusher to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 first-round pick (No.14) and a 2027 first-round pick, according to ESPN's NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

As we have stated multiple times this offseason, trading Crosby will obviously weaken Las Vegas immediately, but the draft assets gained will expedite the rebuilding process, which feels like the Raiders have been in this stage for years.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With the No. 14 pick, the Raiders can strengthen their offensive line, as multiple high-end offensive tackle prospects should be available to Las Vegas' choosing. The Raiders now have two first-round picks in each of the next two drafts.

A.J. Brown is a Name to Watch in the AFC West

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With nearly $100 million in cap space this offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers could go all-out in free agency while also exploring the trade market. According to The Athletic's Senior NFL Insider, Dianna Russini, the Chargers are a team to watch for in the sweepstakes for a star wide receiver.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are holding firm on their steep asking price for A.J. Brown," Russini reported. "While the New England Patriots have poked around on it, the Los Angeles Chargers are another team keeping tabs on the situation, per sources."

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Los Angeles has solid options at wide receiver, including Ladd McConkey, but the team is missing a true WR1. Additionally, Justin Herbert has struggled mightily in the playoffs, and the Chargers front office - especially with the amount of financial resources at its disposal - can afford to be very aggressive in the coming days.

The Eagles' asking price is steep, but due to circumstances within its own division, Los Angeles could view this offseason as an opportune time to strike while the iron is hot.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks to receive a pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Even if Los Angeles ultimately does not land Brown, the fact that it is keeping tabs on that situation indicates that it is looking to aggressively pursue pass-catching options on the open market. One name to watch for the Chargers potentially inquiring about is Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.