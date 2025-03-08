Chiefs Would Complete Family Circle by Signing Tyler Lockett
It’s a screenplay fit for Hollywood. And all it needs to become reality is for the Chiefs to put a contract in front of Tyler Lockett.
While every NFL player grew up with a favorite team, Lockett’s favorite team was the one that drafted his dad. And now that the Seahawks have released the wide receiver in a move that surprised teammates, he’s free to sign with the Chiefs. He’s obviously free to sign with any other team, including his former coach Pete Carroll and the Raiders.
But if he comes to Kansas City, he’ll complete a unique family circle. Kevin Lockett entered the NFL in the second round (47th overall) of the 1997 draft, drafted by Marty Schottenheimer out of nearby Kansas State.
He spent his first four years with the Chiefs and also made stops in Jacksonville and Washington before finishing his seven-year career with the Jets in 2003. Tyler was 11 years old when Kevin retired.
Seven years later, Tyler followed in his father’s footsteps at Kansas State, only a two-hour drive from Arrowhead Stadium. Both players were decorated wide receivers in college. In fact, Tyler broke most of his father’s school records with the Wildcats.
Tyler ranks first in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while Kevin ranks second in each category. Tyler’s brother and another of Kevin’s sons, Sterling Lockett, is currently a junior wide receiver at K-State.
Unlike his older brother and father, Sterling played high school football in the Kansas City area, at Blue Valley High School in Leawood, Kan. Both Tyler and Kevin played at Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla.
The paths of Tyler and Kevin finally diverged when Seattle drafted Tyler in the third round of the 2015 draft.
Lockett exploded onto the scene for the Seahawks, earning first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2015. In 10 NFL seasons, he has 661 receptions for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns. He also went to the playoffs with the Seahawks five times.
Kevin’s only trip to the playoffs was his rookie year, 1997, when Kansas City went 13-3 and won the AFC West before narrowly losing a divisional playoff game to the eventual Super Bowl champion, John Elway and the Broncos.
