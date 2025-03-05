Former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett has obvious new landing spot
The Seattle Seahawks have given Tyler Lockett his pink slip after 10 years with the organization.
The Seahawks selected Lockett in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and it was one of the best investments in franchise history. Lockett caught 661 passes for 8,594 yards and 61 touchdowns, all of which rank second in Seahawks history behind Steve Largent.
Lockett, however, isn't retiring just yet. He still thinks he has some football left in him, and ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that he has a likely new team looking to add him on board.
"One natural landing spot for soon-to-be former Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is the Las Vegas Raiders, whose head coach Pete Carroll knows his former wide receiver well. Lockett’s character always has matched his talents, and Carroll always has been a big supporter. Raiders also need WR help," Schefter tweeted.
The Raiders are a young, rebuilding team that could benefit from having a player like Lockett as a mentor.
The Seahawks always praised Lockett for his professionalism, which is part of the reason why he stayed in Seattle for as long as he did. Ultimately, there was a price tag on his value, but $17 million for his 2025 salary would have easily made him one of the highest-paid, if not the most expensive third wide receiver in the NFL.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf will hold the fort down now in the Seahawks wide receiver room, but Lockett could have a new opportunity in leading the young Raiders equivalent.
