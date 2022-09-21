Chiefs CB Jaylen Watson Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Kansas City Chiefs have played two games thus far in the 2022 season, and they've already had a pair of players get named as a conference Player of the Week. After quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the honors of being the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1, rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson joins some notable names as the first-year standout is Week 2's AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Players of the Week - Week 2



AFC

Offense: QB Tua Tagovailoa, MIA

Defense: CB Jaylen Watson, KC

Special teams: P Braden Mann, NYJ



NFC

Offense: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET

Defense: CB Darius Slay, PHI

Special teams: K Graham Gano, NYG - Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at 7:38 a.m. CST

Watson, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, battled throughout the offseason, training camp and the preseason to make Kansas City's initial 53-man roster. Once first-round cornerback Trent McDuffie went down in Week 1's win over the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury, Watson's name was called and he answered by recording a pass broken up while playing 51% of the team's possible defensive snaps. The Chiefs named him a starter the following day, and Watson had big shoes to fill against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday. He embraced the challenge.

Playing 51 snaps, 68% of those available on defense, Watson had a very productive second game as a pro. In addition to recording four total tackles (three solo, one assisted), the former Washington State Cougar had a pass broken up and also picked off a Justin Herbert pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.

Watson described the play as a "surreal feeling" but also something that he expected heading into the game. His interception return flipped the momentum back to Kansas City's side and ultimately led to the club pulling off a 27-24 win against a bitter division rival. Watson, somewhat unexpectedly, has played a massive role in the Chiefs getting out to a 2-0 start this season.