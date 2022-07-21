Skip to main content

Chris Jones Rated Fifth-Best Interior Defensive Lineman in ‘Madden NFL 23'

Jones is among some elite company atop the leaderboards in this year's game.

The 2022 NFL season is quickly approaching, and with that comes things such as updated player ratings for the newest edition of EA Sports' Madden NFL series. Despite losing wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs still have some household names who stake claims at or near the top of their positional leaderboards in the game. Defensive tackle Chris Jones is no different, and his rating is now official.

Among the top interior defensive linemen in Madden 23, Jones checks in at No. 5 with an overall rating of 91. He trails only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams (99), Cam Heyward of the Pittsburgh Steelers (93), Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (93) and Jonathan Allen of the Washington Commanders (92). In the opening week of last year's ratings being released for Madden 22, Jones had a 92 overall and was the third-best interior lineman.

Jones, a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion, was a second-team All-Pro for the second consecutive year last season and recorded nine sacks in 14 games. The 2016 second-round pick also had five passes broken up, eight tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits and 27 combined tackles. For his efforts in the 2021 season, Jones posted a composite Pro Football Focus grade of 82.8. 

Per the official Madden ratings site, Jones boasts a "Power Rusher Archetype." Some of his best general ratings are his strength (92), injury (90), toughness (86) and acceleration (84). Here are some of Jones' top ratings for defense:

  • Power moves (96)
  • Play recognition (91)
  • Pursuit (90)
  • Finesse moves (88)
  • Block shedding (85)
  • Tackle (84)
  • Hit power (81)

Over the course of the regular season and throughout the playoffs, players' performances will be evaluated by designated EA Sports Madden employees. If those players struggle, they could see their ratings in the game decline over time. On the other hand, if they manage to stand out in a positive way, they could climb up the rankings and end the year rated higher than when they started. For Jones, a player who has as many as 15.5 sacks in a season before, he'll look to outperform his expectations and possibly close out 2022-23 with an overall rating above 91. 

