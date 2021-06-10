Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Search

Chiefs Guard Kyle Long Suffers Leg Injury, Likely Out Until Regular Season

After an offseason devoted to bolstering their offensive line, the Chiefs have taken their first hit to an otherwise-healthy unit.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kansas City Chiefs guard Kyle Long has reportedly suffered a leg injury that is likely to keep him out through training camp and until at least the beginning of the regular season.

First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Long suffered a lower-leg injury that will likely keep him off the field through training camp and the preseason. Pelissero notes that Long did not suffer a fractured kneecap but that the team initially feared that it could have been an even more serious injury before initial tests.

Long took to Twitter Thursday morning to give an update on his health and to thank Chiefs Kingdom for the well-wishes.

I did everything I could to prepare to get back for football. Zero regrets. I’ve been getting better everyday and having so much fun with my new team. Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things! Thanks for the well wishes.

What does Long's injury mean for the Chiefs' offensive line?

Long was set to have a training camp battle with returning right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after both players spent a year away from the NFL. Now, among the veterans, Duvernay-Tardif will have a chance to retake the starting role in training camp.

Behind Duvernay-Tardif, the Chiefs still have 2019 seventh-round pick Nick Allegretti and their 2018 Mack Lee Hill rookie of the year winner, Andrew Wylie. Allegretti and Wylie both played large roles in the Chiefs' 2020 campaign, both starting in Super Bowl LV.

While I believe Duvernay-Tardif is now most likely to start at right guard in Week 1, another newer name is making an early impact.

Trey Smith fell to the Chiefs in the sixth round due to medical concerns stemming from a blood clot issue earlier in his college career. Most pundits have agreed that Smith was a likely Day 2 pick without the medical concerns, and the Chiefs may have found the steal of the draft if Smith's blood clots don't pop up again.

With Long likely out until the regular season, I expect a Duvernay-Tardif vs. Smith battle at right guard, with the veteran having the edge in an offense he's played in for several years, with Smith providing the most significant competition at the position in Long's absence.

The early-offseason loss of Long is a bad break for him and the team as he seemed to be the favorite to start in Week 1, but the Chiefs do have significant depth at the position that should be able to provide a quality starter even without Long's presence.

Read More: The Best-Case Scenario for the Chiefs' Offensive Line Could Be Magnificent

Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long (75) in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Guard Kyle Long Suffers Leg Injury, Likely Out Until Regular Season

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; General view down the line of scrimmage as the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to snap the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Best-Case Scenario for the Chiefs' Offensive Line Could Be Magnificent

Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the line of scrimmage as Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter (62) snaps the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs 40-32. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

New Chiefs Offensive Line 'Working Their Tails Off' During OTAs

Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins running back Malcolm Perry (10) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

What's Next for L'Jarius Sneed in His Second NFL Season?

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) makes an interception during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
News

A Little Less Breezy: Bashaud Breeland Leaves Chiefs for Minnesota Vikings

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Mahomes on Toe Rehab: 'If There Was a Game, I’d Be Able To Play In It'

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (44) walks off the field after the team s 35-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. 85a8418
News

Chiefs Release Linebacker Kamalei Correa Less than a Month After Signing

Sep 7, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Are the Chiefs' Pass-Catchers the Best in the NFL?