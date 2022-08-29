Travis Kelce Lands in Top 10 of 2022’s NFL Top 100

After being ranked the No. 5 player in all of football last year in the 2021 edition of the NFL Top 100 list on NFL Network, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes his triumphant return to the ranks of the NFL's elite. This time around, though, Kelce lands in the No. 10 spot for his efforts last season after being voted in by his peers.

In 2021, Kelce extended his historic streak by recording at least 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth consecutive year. Despite seeing his snap percentage (82%) drop to the lowest it's been since his first full year in the league, the 32-year-old was able to haul in 92 passes for 1,125 yards with nine touchdowns while playing banged up for portions of the season. Kelce was targeted a whopping 134 times and also added a rushing touchdown, scoring nearly 171 fantasy points in 16 games played.

The Chiefs' seven-time Pro Bowler qualified for those honors for the seventh year in a row, as well as being a Second-Team All-Pro for the third time in his career (he has three First-Team selections on top of that). Among all NFL tight ends, Kelce trailed only Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens in receptions and receiving yards while finishing behind Andrews and Atlanta Falcons standout Kyle Pitts in receptions of 20-plus yards. Kelce was in a four-way tie with Andrews and both Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots in receiving touchdowns.

Kelce becomes the second Chiefs player to make this year's NFL Top 100 list, joining defensive tackle Chris Jones. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also on the list, making for three Kansas City players landing in the top 40 of the entire league. Kelce faces an uphill battle to fight off the inevitable Father Time in 2022 but if last season was any indication, he isn't going to slow down any time soon.