Skip to main content

Travis Kelce Lands in Top 10 of 2022’s NFL Top 100

The Chiefs' superstar tight end finds himself ranked among the top 10 for the second year in a row.

After being ranked the No. 5 player in all of football last year in the 2021 edition of the NFL Top 100 list on NFL Network, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes his triumphant return to the ranks of the NFL's elite. This time around, though, Kelce lands in the No. 10 spot for his efforts last season after being voted in by his peers.

In 2021, Kelce extended his historic streak by recording at least 1,000 receiving yards for the sixth consecutive year. Despite seeing his snap percentage (82%) drop to the lowest it's been since his first full year in the league, the 32-year-old was able to haul in 92 passes for 1,125 yards with nine touchdowns while playing banged up for portions of the season. Kelce was targeted a whopping 134 times and also added a rushing touchdown, scoring nearly 171 fantasy points in 16 games played.

The Chiefs' seven-time Pro Bowler qualified for those honors for the seventh year in a row, as well as being a Second-Team All-Pro for the third time in his career (he has three First-Team selections on top of that). Among all NFL tight ends, Kelce trailed only Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens in receptions and receiving yards while finishing behind Andrews and Atlanta Falcons standout Kyle Pitts in receptions of 20-plus yards. Kelce was in a four-way tie with Andrews and both Dawson Knox of the Buffalo Bills and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots in receiving touchdowns.

Kelce becomes the second Chiefs player to make this year's NFL Top 100 list, joining defensive tackle Chris Jones. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is also on the list, making for three Kansas City players landing in the top 40 of the entire league. Kelce faces an uphill battle to fight off the inevitable Father Time in 2022 but if last season was any indication, he isn't going to slow down any time soon. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure (83) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (2) and Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Stock Up, Stock Down Following Chiefs’ Preseason Finale

By Mark Van Sickle
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman LaCale London (96) is blocked by Kansas City Chiefs tackle Roderick Johnson (71) as he chases after the quarterback in the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Cutdown Tracker: 53-Man Roster, Practice Squad Updates

By Jordan Foote
Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Ronald Jones speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Ronald Jones Making Chiefs’ Roster ‘Looking Okay So Far'

By Jordan Foote
Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Context Will Be Key With the Chiefs’ 2022 Defense

By Conner Christopherson
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Shuster (9) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Agree to Amended Contract With JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Jordan Foote
Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) wears a shirt memorializing the death of hall of fame quarterback Len Dawson before a game against the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Paying Homage to Len Dawson Was Biggest Preseason Win

By Jordan Foote
Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Micah Abernathy (46) as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) looks to block during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Isiah Pacheco Made His Presence Felt in the Preseason

By Jordan Foote
Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman (89) scores against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andy Reid Provides Injury Updates on Trent McDuffie, Matt Bushman

By Jordan Foote