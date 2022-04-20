Should the Chiefs Trade for Deebo Samuel?

The 2022 NFL offseason has been packed with blockbuster trades of big-name wide receivers. The Las Vegas Raiders acquired Davante Adams shortly before the Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Now, could the Chiefs be on the receiving end of the latest high-profile trade request?

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and do-it-all playmaker Deebo Samuel has requested a trade, as first reported by Jeff Darlington of ESPN. The Chiefs certainly have room for a bonafide No. 1 receiver, as their wideout group is currently headlined by JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman. With the No. 29 and No. 30 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, they have the ammunition for a big swing. But will the Chiefs — and should the Chiefs — make the move for Samuel?

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs after a reception against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Chiefs should trade for Deebo Samuel

Samuel is more or less unanimously considered to be among the NFL's most electric talents. If he were to enter Andy Reid's offense alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, he would continue to be one of the league's best weapons and KC would retain a tremendous group of top-level talent. The Chiefs would go from a borderline-lock to select a receiver in the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft to a team who could afford to pick their spots at the position, though it's worth noting that Valdes-Scantling is the only member of the aforementioned WR trio who is under contract beyond 2022.

The case for adding Samuel is an incredibly easy one, which only makes the counterarguments all the more compelling.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) carries the ball past Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland (21) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Chiefs should not trade for Deebo Samuel

Here's the short version: he won't be cheap, and it seems unlikely that this was a part of the Chiefs' plan. However, that hardly makes it impossible.

First, it's worth noting that roughly 31 NFL teams should be calling the Niners about Samuel's price point. He'll be sought-after on a similar level to Hill and Adams, but this time, the whole world knows that the star has requested a trade. Plus, Samuel turned 26 years old in January, as opposed to Hill, who turned 28 in March, and Adams, who will turn 30 in December. Additionally, the Niners hold some significant leverage, reportedly aren't definitively set on trading him, and the cause of the strife between Samuel and San Francisco seems to be about his usage.

Samuel is reportedly unhappy with his role with the 49ers, where he has been increasingly used in the running game, putting him on the receiving end of more hits than the average No. 1 wide receiver. The Chiefs could come to an agreement with Samuel regarding his rushing vs. receiving, but that's an uncommon factor to consider in a trade.

But what about the Chiefs' current plan? With eight picks through the first four rounds of the upcoming draft and significant needs both in the short-term and long-term, Kansas City is currently positioned to add a wealth of cost-controlled youth to its roster for years to come. After contract talks stalled with Hill, did the Chiefs send him to Miami with the hope of adding another big-name pass-catcher who will also be on the verge of an enormous new contract, or were they set on reloading with rookies in late April?

Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) and teammates head to the field before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

So, what should the Chiefs do?

Personally, my ideal scenario for the Chiefs is for the team to use as many of their top-eight draft picks as possible in a way that can revitalize their foundation for years to come. That's the basis of my hesitance for a major first-round trade-up or for making a splashy trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. However, even with that baseline, I can't help but be enticed by the idea of Samuel switching out his red and gold uniform for, well, a different shade of red and gold. Ultimately, it's hard to see a world where the 49ers find the logic behind trading Samuel away, and if they do, the Chiefs will most likely be priced out either by the cost of draft picks or by a cost-prohibitive contract extension. But if the team wanted to minimize the loss of Tyreek Hill, it would be hard to do better than Deebo Samuel.

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), tight end Travis Kelce (87) and receiver Tyreek Hill (10) pose Nduring AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Update: On Wednesday afternoon, Josina Anderson tweeted an update regarding the Chiefs' interest in Samuel, saying that the team is not actively pursuing Samuel at this time.