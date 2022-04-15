Chiefs Reportedly to Host Alabama WR Jameson Williams for Top-30 Visit

With the 2022 NFL Draft being merely a couple of weeks away, the Kansas City Chiefs are ensuring that they do their due diligence in regards to this year's prospects. Per Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy, the team is hosting Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams for a visit on Friday.

This report aligns with Williams' recent activity, as he posted an Instagram story to his account (@bigsjamo) with his location marked as Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs have plenty of top-30 visits remaining on the docket, and it appears that Williams will be one of them.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In these top-30 visits, teams are not permitted to conduct football activities such as workouts or drills. They are, however, allowed to speak with prospects and go through interviews and things such as playbook installs, medical examinations and the like. The latter element is particularly relevant to Williams, who tore his ACL during the College Football Playoff National Championship game in January.

Williams is a trendy pick for the Chiefs as of late, although he'll likely be off the board by the time picks 29 or 30 roll around. There have been plenty of rumblings about the Chiefs' potential desire to trade up, though, which brings the speedy wideout back into the picture. Williams is currently the No. 15 player on the NFL Mock Draft Database consensus big board, which takes into account and aggregates rankings from many major sites.

After hauling in a combined 15 passes during his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Williams burst onto the scene as a junior and had one of the better seasons in recent memory. In 15 games, he posted a stat line of 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams not only cemented himself as a premier player in this draft class, but he raised the possibility of him doing the same at the next level.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs the ball against Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) during the first quarter in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Williams, best known for his speed, can take the top off just about any defense. He's a game-breaking threat who can create separation with his quickness and then make plays in the open field. A true home run-hitter, Williams has drawn loose comparisons to former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill due to his blazing top-end speed and short-are burst. He's more than just a speed threat, though.

When he isn't running wide open down the field, Williams is one of the best route runners in the 2022 draft class. His quickness plays to his advantage, but he's also able to win by having advanced footwork and a solid understanding of leverage and how to attack opposing defensive backs. He's a bit small for a boundary receiver in terms of his frame and the ACL is a noteworthy development, but his draft profile remains extremely strong.



Despite having a decent receiver group with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman atop it, the Chiefs have more work to do. Only Valdes-Scantling is under contract beyond 2022, and even his deal is easy for the team to get out of. Adding a long-term piece makes a great deal of sense, especially someone who's an elite threat in at least one way. Williams fits that mold and would fit in Andy Reid's offense, but it remains to be seen what amounts of his top-30 visit with the club.