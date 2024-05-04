Kansas City Chiefs Sign 17 Undrafted Rookie Free Agents
As the Kansas City Chiefs launch rookie minicamp, the club is wrapping up its work in the aftermath of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Undrafted free agents are valuable contributors to plenty of teams, and general manager Brett Veach is no stranger to finding good ones. Kansas City's hope is for another solid haul this year, especially as the back-to-back reigning champs look to stay young and affordable at the end of the roster.
On Saturday, the Chiefs formally revealed their list of 2024 UDFA signings. Here's the full group:
- TCU RB Emani Bailey
- UCLA RB Carson Steele
- USC DB Christian Roland-Wallace
- Marshall OL Ethan Driskell
- Florida State DT Fabien Lovett Sr.
- Villanova OL Nick Torres
- Penn State LB Curtis Jacobs
- James Madison WR Reggie Brown
- Southern Miss LB Swayze Bozeman
- Utah CB Miles Battle
- BYU P Ryan Rehkow
- Kansas State WR Phillip Brooks
- Tennessee Chattanooga OT Griffin McDowell
- Oklahoma OL McKade Mettauer
- Texas Tech TE Baylor Cupp
- Central Connecticut LB Luquay Washington
- Kent State CB Derrick Miller
Kansas City has also made some corresponding moves. Wide receiver Anthony Miller was recently released, in addition to wideouts Jacob Copeland and Shi Smith, tight end Izaiah Gathings, safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive end Jordan Smith being waived. The club withdrew its exclusive rights free agent tender for linebacker Cole Christiansen, although he can still return to the club.
Some of the headliners from this year's UDFA class were known in advance. For example, Bailey and Steele were mentioned by Veach as candidates to compete for the Chiefs' third running back job. On the other side of the ball, Jacobs was widely expected to be drafted but him joining an already loaded linebacker room will help the rich get richer. Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report listed Lovett as a potential Day 3 draft target along the defensive line.
In addition to the UDFA collective, those invited to rookie minicamp will have an opportunity to make a lasting impression on the organization very soon. This year, the Chiefs' minicamp runs from Saturday, May 4 through Monday, May 6. This three-day window is followed up by OTAs commencing later in the month.