The Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon following a messy end with the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly expected to sign former Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon to their practice squad. Gordon was waived by the Broncos on November 21, marking the end of his tumultuous tenure in Denver.

First reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the two-time Pro Bowler will be joining his third AFC West team in his eight-year NFL career which began as a member of the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season.

Gordon's final year with the Broncos was plagued by ball-security issues, as he recorded five fumbles on 90 carries in 2022. In 2021, Gordon suffered just three fumbles on 203 carries.

After being waived by the Broncos, Gordon posted an O.J. Simpson-inspired goodbye to Denver, writing, "Hahaha boy y'all fans was hell lmfaooo. Thank y'all too broncos country. Let's at least laugh on the way out."

Why are the Chiefs signing Melvin Gordon?

The Chiefs' running back depth was depleted when former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire was placed on injured reserve, opening the door for Ronald Jones to make his Chiefs debut in KC's Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Now led by rookie seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs seem perfectly content to let Pacheco handle the bulk of the running work while veteran Jerick McKinnon is the team's clear favorite in passing-down scenarios, both for his pass-catching and pass-blocking ability.

When running back injuries are perpetually one play away, having four NFL-caliber backs is a good thing for any roster, and particularly for one relying heavily on a lead back in his first NFL season and a veteran who has spent much of the year with multiple ailments on the injury report.

After a change of scenery and with two games against the Broncos remaining on the Chiefs' schedule this season, Gordon projects to be a well-rounded depth piece for Kansas City's practice squad if the group were to suffer injuries to Pacheco, McKinnon or Jones.

However, if Gordon's goodbye to Denver is any hint, it seems like the veteran running back would bring some extra Juice to KC's matchups with his old team.