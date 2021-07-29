Sports Illustrated home
Travis Kelce Leaves Practice Early, Walks Off Under Own Power

Kelce left practice early on the second day of full-team training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kelce walked back up the hill as opposed to being carted off.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left practice early on the second day of full-team training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kelce walked back up the hill as opposed to being carted off, a positive sign for a player with an apparent minor injury.

Kelce's early exit was reported by a variety of outlets, including Todd Leabo of Sports Radio 810 WHB, including a photo of Kelce walking up the hill just off the practice fields at Missouri Western State University.

An injury update is expected after practice and will be added to this story as it becomes available.

This story is being updated.

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with tight end Travis Kelce (87) during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
