Travis Kelce Leaves Practice Early, Walks Off Under Own Power

Kelce left practice early on the second day of full-team training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kelce walked back up the hill as opposed to being carted off.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce left practice early on the second day of full-team training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri. Kelce walked back up the hill as opposed to being carted off, a positive sign for a player with an apparent minor injury.

Kelce's early exit was reported by a variety of outlets, including Todd Leabo of Sports Radio 810 WHB, including a photo of Kelce walking up the hill just off the practice fields at Missouri Western State University.

An injury update is expected after practice and will be added to this story as it becomes available.

This story is being updated.