Report: Chiefs to Franchise Tag LT Orlando Brown Jr.

The Chiefs will be keeping 2021's starting left tackle for at least one more season, but what does that mean for Brown's long-term future in KC?

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly placing their franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., keeping Brown in Kansas City for at least one more season and keeping the door open for a long-term deal later this offseason. Adam Schefter of ESPN first reported the news.

Brown, who will be 26 at the start of the 2022 season, completed the final year of his four-year rookie contract in 2021, allowing him to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason if not extended or tagged before the start of the new league year. Even after being tagged, both sides can continue to work toward a long-term deal.

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) watch play on the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By tagging Brown, the Chiefs have options. If no further deal is reached, the Chiefs will hold Brown's rights for 2022 at a cap hit projected to be just below $17 million. However, both sides still have incentives to agree to a long-term deal before the typical July deadline for a new multi-year agreement. This gives the Chiefs and Brown several months to negotiate a long-term deal to keep Brown in Kansas City for years to come.

If Brown does sign a long-term deal after being tagged, the franchise tag year would be scrapped in favor of the construction of the new deal. For Brown, a long-term deal would provide more guaranteed money. For the Chiefs, a longer contract would allow them to carry a lower cap hit in 2022 while locking down their presumed left tackle of the future.

Feb 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown (57) during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs traded for Brown ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, receiving Brown and the 58th overall pick (which became Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton) in exchange for the Chiefs' first-round pick (No. 31, Penn State defensive end Odafe Oweh), third-round pick (No. 94, Georgia offensive guard Ben Cleveland) and fourth-round pick (No. 136, Florida cornerback Marco Wilson to the Arizona Cardinals) in addition to a 2022 fifth-rounder.

What does this mean for Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu?

The Chiefs' other high-priced pending free agent, safety Tyrann Mathieu, will not be getting the franchise tag for 2022, continuing to leave his future in Kansas City in doubt. However, due to a provision that would have made Mathieu's franchise tag hit in the neighborhood of $23 million for 2022, Mathieu was already the less-likely franchise-tag candidate. If the Chiefs and Mathieu wish to come to an agreement, the Chiefs will have to work without the benefit of having Mathieu under contract for another season.