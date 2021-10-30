Tyrann Mathieu, Anthony Hitchens Take Issue with 'Toxic' Chiefs Fanbase

The Chiefs' star safety and highest-paid linebacker have a problem with how Chiefs fans discuss them and the team.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu took issue with Chiefs fans on Instagram on Friday, saying that "this might be one of the most toxic fan bases in all of sports," in response to a comment from Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

"All we did was go to 3 AFC champions games and 2 Super Bowls and 1 SB win .. in my first 3 years here so far !!y'all fans will never be satisfied it's sad !!" Hitchens wrote.

Hitchens later returned to the comments to expand on his frustrations.

"These boys will never understand talk big on internet but want pics and autographs in person haha .. me my family and kids family “that don’t exist yet” are set for life !!! Y’all keep trolling put y’all phones down and go get some money , BTW y’all opinions don’t matter!!"

Hitchens and Mathieu's comments were in response to an Instagram post from arrowhead.nation questioning major moves made by the Chiefs in recent years, including the contract the team gave to Hitchens.

More comments and further context were captured by Twitter user @hunter22__.

Other comments include a response from Mathieu to a user who included the hashtag "#dontpaythatman." Mathieu responded by commenting "somebody gon pay me. I’m too smart & im too good!"

Mathieu is a free agent after the 2021 season and did not sign a long-term contract extension with the Chiefs before the season began, contrary to what many fans and analysts expected.