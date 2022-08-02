Skip to main content

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Leaves Practice With Apparent Injury

Moore took a hit during Tuesday's practice and made a subsequent medical tent visit.

Just a day after Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle/foot injury that left him gimpy on Monday morning, the team saw another offensive player miss training camp time as well. After working a rep against fellow rookie Nazeeh Johnson in one-on-one drills and colliding with him, second-round wide receiver Skyy Moore appeared to suffer an injury.

After getting caught up with Johnson, Moore was a bit slow to get up and then limped for the rest of the camp video clip captured by Aaron Ladd of KSHB-41. The 21-year-old wideout subsequently saw some work in the on-site medical tent and then walked up the hill to the practice facility.

This is an unfortunate development for Moore, who has been one of Kansas City's shining stars at training camp in St. Joseph, MO. On the Missouri Western State University practice fields, Moore has made multiple highlight plays and continues to build more and more chemistry with his fellow receivers and Mahomes. The former Western Michigan standout amassed 2,482 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over the course of his collegiate career and landed in Kansas City at pick No. 54 back in the spring following a brief trade-back with the New England Patriots from pick No. 50. 

After practice on Tuesday, the Chiefs said Moore left practice early due to a hip injury. That's all that was provided, and there should be more information coming as the week progresses. 

Walking off the field under his own power is a presumed positive for Moore, as players such as Jody Fortson had to ride in the passenger seat of a cart in order to head back to the practice facility. Training camp injuries are never ideal, but the avoidance of a serious one in this instance could possibly leave the door open for a return in the near future for the first-year receiver.

