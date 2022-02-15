Nick Bolton Wins Chiefs' Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award
After a season with substantial contributions from multiple rookies, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has received the team's highest honor for a first-year player.
Bolton was named the Chiefs' Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award winner on Tuesday, taking the title over fellow second-round pick center Creed Humphrey and sixth-round pick right guard Trey Smith, who both started all 17 regular-season and three postseason games for the Chiefs.
Bolton started 12 games and appeared in 16 games en route to his award-winning first year, racking up 112 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one 86-yard fumble returned for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. Bolton led the Chiefs in tackles, recording 32 more than the second-leading-tackler, linebacker Anthony Hitchens.
Bolton was drafted with the 58th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chiefs' first selection after trading their first-round pick in a package with the Baltimore Ravens for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Humphrey was selected with the No. 63 overall pick, leaving the Chiefs with two starters from the late-second-round window.
