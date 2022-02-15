Skip to main content
Nick Bolton, Creed Humphrey
Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Bolton Wins Chiefs' Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has been named the recipient of the Chiefs' Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year award.

After a season with substantial contributions from multiple rookies, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has received the team's highest honor for a first-year player.

Bolton was named the Chiefs' Mack Lee Hill Rookie of the Year Award winner on Tuesday, taking the title over fellow second-round pick center Creed Humphrey and sixth-round pick right guard Trey Smith, who both started all 17 regular-season and three postseason games for the Chiefs.

Bolton started 12 games and appeared in 16 games en route to his award-winning first year, racking up 112 total tackles with 11 tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one 86-yard fumble returned for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos. Bolton led the Chiefs in tackles, recording 32 more than the second-leading-tackler, linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) returns a fumble for a touchdown as safety Daniel Sorensen (49) looks back in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Bolton was drafted with the 58th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chiefs' first selection after trading their first-round pick in a package with the Baltimore Ravens for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Humphrey was selected with the No. 63 overall pick, leaving the Chiefs with two starters from the late-second-round window.

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) greets fans while leaving the field after the win over the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

This story is being updated.

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Nick Bolton (54) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
