Marshawn Lynch Issues Bold Take on Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl
After what has been a very intense season, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the Super Bowl where they will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the big game on Feb. 9, the Chiefs will be gunning for a three-peat. Winning one Super Bowl isn't easy, but winning three in a row is unheard of and hasn't been done before.
Many are hoping to see Kansas City come up short. However, there are others who would love to see the Chiefs make history.
One of the people rooting for them to win is none other than former star NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.
Lynch very openly stated that he wants to see Kansas City win. He wants to see what a three-peat looks like and what the reaction to it ends up being.
“Yeah, look, I told you, it's for my own selfish reasons,” Lynch said. “I want to see a three-peat in real life. I want to see that (expletive)… I want to see what that looks like. I want to see the excitement… I'm not sure how many of the players are still there to all have experienced it.”
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Chiefs have earned the right to play for another championship. A lot of fans may be getting tired of seeing Kansas City win, but they can't say that the Chiefs don't deserve the success that they are seeing.
Hearing a name like Lynch so openly rooting for the Chiefs is a rarity. Many players around the NFL are hoping to see Kansas City lose. That being said, the team has been feeding off of the haters and doubters.
With just one win separating the Chiefs from NFL history, Andy Reid is sure to have his players prepared. Beating the Eagles will not be an easy task, but until someone can beat Kansas City in the playoffs, they have a good chance of pulling it off.
Hopefully, the Chiefs have one more big game left in them. Coming this close to massive history and losing would be a devastating blow.