NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Officiating This Season, Amid Chiefs Theory
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
During the Chiefs run once again to another Super Bowl it is more than ever clear that NFL officials call Chiefs games differently than they do for any other team according to all the other 31 fan bases.
That has been going around all season. People have been saying that the Chiefs are only winning because the NFL is rigged and the NFL wants them to make history this season by winning it all again.
NFL commissioner spoke about the officials this season on Monday during Super Bowl Media Week.
"I cannot tell you all the things that happen behind the scenes but I will tell you that our officials are evaluated in several ways," said Goodwell on Monday. "It is not just on the field but it is things that go on in their own lives and we have very tight controls over that. We monitor that very closely, in a number of ways, and as I say these officials are outstanding people both men and women and they go through a lot to become officials. It is a tough job. A really hard job."
"Half the group sees it one way the other group sees it the other way. And they understand that coming into it. But I never seen a more dedicated group of people than our NFL officials to getting it right to doing the best job they possibly can, and I am proud of the work they do."