Former NFL Head of Officials Speaks Out Against Narrative Against Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl. After their victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship last Sunday, the team is now going to their third straight Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will look to be the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. Something that we have never seen in the National Football League.
All the talk after the Chiefs picked up the victory in the AFC Championship game has been about the NFL officiating favoriting the Chiefs in the game. It is not the first time fans have said that the NFL is trying to do everything to make the Chiefs win games. Now it is hotter than ever because the Chiefs are heading to their third straight Super Bowl.
Former NFL head of officiating Dan Blandino has said what fans are claiming before the Chiefs and refs is simply not true.
"It is hard to sit there and say, this team right, seven straight AFC Championship games," said former head of NFL officiating Dan Blandino. "Now they are gonna play in their fifth Super Bowl in the last how many years, they have won three of them, going for a three-peat. So they are pretty good, right."
"That means they are disciplined. That means they are going to be you know on top of everything. Do teams get breaks at times? They do and not every call is right and sometimes that happens. And I think it evens out over time. Me watching it, I do not see these games and say oh my god the Chiefs are getting all these calls. It is just, that these are close plays and they happen to go in the Chiefs favorite on Sunday."
"For it to really be a conspiracy, do you know the amount of people that would have to be involved and someone somewhere would slip up and it would get out? No one ever, if there was a room somewhere in the NFL official where they were writing the script, they never invited me and I was the head of officiating. And I feel like I would be a pretty important contributor to that. But look, I get it. People are passionate."